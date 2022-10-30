Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as low as C$7.29. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 227,114 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.19%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

