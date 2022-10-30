Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.56 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

