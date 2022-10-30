Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,014. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $483,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Domo by 42.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

