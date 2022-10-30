DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $484,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 83.9% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 658,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPCS opened at $10.15 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

