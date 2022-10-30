Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

