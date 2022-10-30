DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DSDVF stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13.
About DSV A/S
