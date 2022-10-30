DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.75.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Price Performance

DSV A/S stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 23,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.