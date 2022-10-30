DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

