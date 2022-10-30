Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dufry Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.18 on Friday. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Get Dufry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.