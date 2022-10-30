Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.