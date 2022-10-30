Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 793,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 775,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 635,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

