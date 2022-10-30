Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 793,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 775,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 635,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

