Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.58 on Friday, hitting $138.34. 52,103,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,550,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

