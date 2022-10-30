Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after purchasing an additional 340,809 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,351. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

