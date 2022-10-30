Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.21.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. 2,312,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

