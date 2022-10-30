Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. 3,016,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,444. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

