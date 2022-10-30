Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $94.19. 6,761,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

