dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83.35 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008177 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $93.93 million and $83.35 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

