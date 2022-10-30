Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYNT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.