EAC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,373.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $232.86 million and approximately $21,373.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00268462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.78029667 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,680.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

