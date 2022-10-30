Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

