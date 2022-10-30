Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
