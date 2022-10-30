Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXP opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

