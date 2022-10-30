Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

