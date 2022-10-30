East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $302,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

ERES remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Friday. 85,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,599. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

