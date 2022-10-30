East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.