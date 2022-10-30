Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 41,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

