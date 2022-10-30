Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab Announces Dividend

NYSE ECL traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

