Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

ECL stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

