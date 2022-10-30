ECOMI (OMI) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $394.02 million and approximately $900,638.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.43 or 0.31469836 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.