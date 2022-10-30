ECOMI (OMI) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $394.02 million and approximately $900,638.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.43 or 0.31469836 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

