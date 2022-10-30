Efforce Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.17 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Efforce has a total market cap of $52.17 million and approximately $589,625.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

