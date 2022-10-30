Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.09 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,835,182 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is enjin.io/products/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

