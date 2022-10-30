Eight Capital Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$45.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

