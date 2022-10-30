Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173,934.00

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Elastos has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $173,934.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006347 BTC on exchanges.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

