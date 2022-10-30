EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,183. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

