ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGGY. Barclays reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.76.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

