Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

