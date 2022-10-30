Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.82 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $464.45 million and approximately $58.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.39 or 0.31392958 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012261 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.