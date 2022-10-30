Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 12.72%.
Enova International Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of ENVA stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 425,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Enova International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Enova International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.