Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13, reports. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Enova International Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 425,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Enova International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

