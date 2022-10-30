Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $310.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.04.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.