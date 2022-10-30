Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$5.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$344.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,200.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.