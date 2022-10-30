Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTFW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 444,864 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $37,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 696,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,734. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Stories

