Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) versus Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Critical Contrast

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 36.00% N/A N/A Enterprise Bancorp 23.95% 13.13% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.11 $21.30 million $2.96 8.39 Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.32 $42.17 million $3.40 9.42

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Enterprise Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santa Cruz County Bank and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, bill payment, treasury management, and cash management services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

