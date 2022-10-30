Enzyme Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $23.69 or 0.00114378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $48.29 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.95 or 0.31546170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

