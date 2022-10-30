Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.49-$7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.
Equifax Trading Up 2.6 %
EFX stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.94.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.33.
In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 144.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
