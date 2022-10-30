Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

