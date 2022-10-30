Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

EQR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.