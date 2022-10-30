Ergo Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $119.34 million and approximately $350,073.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00009380 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00119867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00710610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00564836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00231687 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,627,575 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

