Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.24. 958,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $218.38 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

