Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $511.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.57 or 0.00123095 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021630 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00272511 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00719408 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00571122 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00234383 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00263948 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,633,961 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
