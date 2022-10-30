Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $24.41 or 0.00118632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $395.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,575.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021896 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00267905 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00720740 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00563961 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00231940 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00261128 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,648,044 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
