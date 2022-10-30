Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EURN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Euronav Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 171,692 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

